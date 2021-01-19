Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

