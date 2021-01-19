Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $28.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $130.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $132.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $392.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

