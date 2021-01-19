FantasyGold Market Capitalization Achieves $307,033.09 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $307,033.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00117574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00247497 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.19 or 0.97941913 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

