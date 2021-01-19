FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Cap of $496,185.61

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. FansTime has a market cap of $496,185.61 and $486,155.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

