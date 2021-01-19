Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Raises Dividend to $13.01 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 13.008 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00.

TSE FFH traded down C$2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$486.90. 20,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,059. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of -206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$446.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$414.35.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.3200007 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.