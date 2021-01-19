Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.83. 164,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The company has a market cap of $725.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock worth $327,070,745. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 14,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

