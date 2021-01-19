Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Underperform

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RBSPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,300 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

