Evolent Health (EVH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH):

1/19/2021 – Evolent Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/11/2021 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH remained flat at $$17.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 586,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

