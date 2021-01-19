Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.