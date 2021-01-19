Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.86.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.