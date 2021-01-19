Everi Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Everi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

