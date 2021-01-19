Evercore ISI Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Outperform

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.