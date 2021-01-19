Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

About Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

