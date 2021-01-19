Essentia Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $382,247.28 and $9,945.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

