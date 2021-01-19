Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.72) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.68) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.