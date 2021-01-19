Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canon by 623.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 826,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth $1,997,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

