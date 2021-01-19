Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

