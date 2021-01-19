Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,250. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

