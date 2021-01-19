EPAM Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 call options.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.46. 5,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,110. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $360.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

