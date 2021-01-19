EOS TRUST Market Capitalization Achieves $356,498.81 (EOST)

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded 74.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One EOS TRUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS TRUST has a market cap of $356,498.81 and $74.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS TRUST has traded 74.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044199 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00117758 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00073175 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00245763 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.27 or 0.96873252 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.
EOS TRUST Coin Profile
EOS TRUST Coin Trading
