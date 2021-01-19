Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Financial Survey

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Entravision Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Entravision Communications pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entravision Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communications and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications -6.94% 9.04% 3.83% The E.W. Scripps 2.05% 5.80% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entravision Communications and The E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 4 0 3.00

The E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Entravision Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entravision Communications and The E.W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $273.58 million 0.97 -$19.71 million $0.15 20.93 The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.90 -$18.38 million $0.05 314.00

The E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Entravision Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats Entravision Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

