Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.15. 68,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.