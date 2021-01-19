ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 28,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,350. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

