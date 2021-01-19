Energycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $181,696.51 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $181,696.51 and $106.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003798 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

