Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) has been given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

EFX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.81. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.2606906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.