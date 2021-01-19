Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. 48,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.