Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,164,000.

EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 6,531,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

