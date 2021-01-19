Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 32,807 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,560,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 71,332 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

