Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

LLY opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $191.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

