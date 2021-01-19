Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,360. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

