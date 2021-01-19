electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of analysts have commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

