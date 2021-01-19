Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

