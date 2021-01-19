Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Set at $13.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

EGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 3,284,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 129.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 42.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

