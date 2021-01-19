Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$16.50 price objective on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

