Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ELD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.36. 378,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,871. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

