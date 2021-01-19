Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Head to Head Survey

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Mammoth Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services $625.01 million 0.35 -$79.04 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services -52.94% -9.04% -6.20%

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also offers other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

