eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.68.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 418,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.