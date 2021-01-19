Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 7,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,840. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

