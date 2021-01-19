Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,130. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

