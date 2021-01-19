Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 15,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,890. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.