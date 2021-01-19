Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 15,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,890. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.