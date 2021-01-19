Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

EGBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

