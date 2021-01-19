DragonVein 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $463,997.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $463,997.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,674.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.24 or 0.01432175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.00569476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00161430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

