Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.60 ($103.06).

DRW3 opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 million and a P/E ratio of 48.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.70.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

