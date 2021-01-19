Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $85.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Domo by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.