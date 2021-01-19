DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 215,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

