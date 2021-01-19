DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 69,344 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 220,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 225,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.78. 6,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

