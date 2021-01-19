DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 249,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

