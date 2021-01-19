DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,740 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $141,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

