DNB Asset Management AS Has $31.22 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $31,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,700. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

