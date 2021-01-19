DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 154,141 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $680.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $134.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

